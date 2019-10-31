Morgan Stanley Purchases 102,043 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 536.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Insteel Industries worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

