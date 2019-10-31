Morgan Stanley Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $147.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Five Below has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $148.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $127.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 18.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

