Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 43.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund during the second quarter worth $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund in the second quarter worth $280,000.

NYSE:DMO opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

