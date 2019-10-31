Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 65,413 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 994,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of New Media Investment Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 989,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 117,306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 250,000 shares of New Media Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NEWM opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $566.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $404.39 million during the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.72%.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

