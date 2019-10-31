Morgan Stanley Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $170.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $121.03 on Monday. argenx has a 1-year low of $76.32 and a 1-year high of $150.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $156,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $128,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth $215,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

