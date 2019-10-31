Morgan Stanley Trims GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Target Price to $33.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRUB. Mizuho lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $110.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

GRUB opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $472,422.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $461,340.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in GrubHub by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after buying an additional 612,970 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in GrubHub by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $783,082,000 after buying an additional 865,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in GrubHub by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,636,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

