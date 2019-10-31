Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.47 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), 22,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 65,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.71).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCL. Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. FinnCap reiterated a "corporate" rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Morses Club’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Peter Ward sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($329,282.63).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

