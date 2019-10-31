Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $2.75-2.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.77-7.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.84. 797,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 85,471 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $15,212,983.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.80.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

