MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €255.00 by Nord/LB

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €242.00 ($281.40) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €242.00 ($281.40) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €223.75 ($260.17).

ETR MTX opened at €241.20 ($280.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €240.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €221.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 1-year high of €257.20 ($299.07).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

