Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Cuts Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $79,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,946.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. 75,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.09. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.43 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

