Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,997 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 77,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

