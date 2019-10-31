Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 3.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1,950.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.95. 113,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $144.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $233,362.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on shares of Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

