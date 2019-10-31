Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 320 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.06. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

