Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,398,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.43. 12,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

