Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 5.7% on Earnings Beat

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $20.63, approximately 7,457,277 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,566,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 133.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 64.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 184,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

