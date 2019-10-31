Natera (NTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Natera has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 273.92% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. Natera has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $7,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $34,072.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,516,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.