National Bank Financial Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.03 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,878,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,942,000 after buying an additional 976,238 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,396,000 after buying an additional 525,714 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,564,000 after buying an additional 392,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,334,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.