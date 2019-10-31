National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to announce sales of $247.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the highest is $252.90 million. National Beverage reported sales of $260.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $965.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $979.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $960.90 million, with estimates ranging from $922.50 million to $999.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

