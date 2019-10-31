National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.70 Million

Analysts expect National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to announce sales of $247.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the highest is $252.90 million. National Beverage reported sales of $260.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year sales of $965.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $979.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $960.90 million, with estimates ranging from $922.50 million to $999.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $263.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.82. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $103.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Beverage by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Beverage by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Earnings History and Estimates for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

