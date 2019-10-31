National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 15th total of 683,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $124,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,331 shares of company stock valued at $357,926. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National General by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National General by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of National General by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 263,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGHC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 790,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,682. National General has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

