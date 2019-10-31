National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 156.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 385.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 375.4% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of NOV opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -283.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

