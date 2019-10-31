National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect National Vision to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYE stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03.

In related news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

