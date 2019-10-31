NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $121,198.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00218377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.92 or 0.01398220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113865 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,082,033 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

