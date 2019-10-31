Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.