NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

NCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $512,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $934,765.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,175,687 shares of company stock valued at $300,453,197 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in NCR by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $29.21. 1,153,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

