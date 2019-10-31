Needham & Company LLC Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $64.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $8.31 on Thursday, reaching $44.49. 16,311,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,200. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $175,007.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.