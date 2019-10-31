Nelnet (NNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.08. Nelnet had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Shares of NNI opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 70.11 and a current ratio of 70.11. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.