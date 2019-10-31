Netflix’s (NFLX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Imperial Capital currently has a $446.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $451.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $369.54.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.41. 5,089,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,278,313. Netflix has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.69. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.