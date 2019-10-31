New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of New Home worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Home by 2,056.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Home news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski acquired 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. Insiders purchased 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,318 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,463. New Home Company Inc has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.75 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

