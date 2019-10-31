New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Director Robert Mcginnis Buys 4,500 Shares

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,899 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 100,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

