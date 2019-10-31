New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $260.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 8,752,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

