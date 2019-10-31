New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $303,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $625,059. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. ValuEngine downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

VIAV stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

