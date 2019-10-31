New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $251,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,982 shares of company stock worth $3,374,270. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

