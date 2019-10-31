New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.90 Million Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

