New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,679 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

