NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises about 1.3% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 2,114,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,091. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.34. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other news, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,723.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.