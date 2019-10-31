NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 414,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 181,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total transaction of $21,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,199,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $288,506.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,372 shares of company stock worth $21,823,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.52. The company had a trading volume of 306,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,438. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

