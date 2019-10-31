NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,863,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,774,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after buying an additional 1,315,993 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,905,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,905,000 after buying an additional 944,836 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,106,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,856,000 after buying an additional 492,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,627. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

