NewFocus Financial Group LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,188. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.58. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $306.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.