NewFocus Financial Group LLC Invests $246,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total transaction of $5,203,552.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.34. The company has a market cap of $256.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.