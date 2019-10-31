News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.07. News has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

