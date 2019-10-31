NexgenRx (CVE:NXG) Shares Down 7.7%

NexgenRx Inc. (CVE:NXG)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About NexgenRx (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

