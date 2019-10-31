NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.20

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.