NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.31) to GBX 7,300 ($95.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,044.44 ($78.98).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,660 ($87.02) on Tuesday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15). The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,300.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,846.65.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

