NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

NEE opened at $235.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $239.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.