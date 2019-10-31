Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 197,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.39 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 342.9% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.