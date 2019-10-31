Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Sells $2,902,250.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.55. 6,737,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,605. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Nike by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,852 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 42,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

