Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 771.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,195. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $229.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on ANSYS from $232.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

