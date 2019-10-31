Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,568,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

