Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cactus worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cactus by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cactus by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $2.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 21,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Cactus Inc has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

