Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Total by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

TOT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.53. 119,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,331. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

